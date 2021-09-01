Two New South Park Movies Are Coming By The End Of The Year

"South Park" has been hacking its own, irreverent path in the dense thickets of pop culture since 1997, and thanks to a deal creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone recently inked with ViacomCBS, the show still has plenty of juice in the tank. "South Park" characters might occasionally go too far, but never before have they been given the chance to go quite this far, thanks to this new, $900 million deal that guarantees the show will run at the very least until its 30th season in 2027, and also includes 14 "South Park" movies for the Paramount+ streaming network (per Bloomberg).

Knowing that such a barrage of "South Park"-themed content is on the way, fans have been prepared for news of the upcoming adventures and celebrity parodies, courtesy of Cartman (voiced by Parker) and the rest of the gang. Those news are now here, and it looks like the tail end of the year 2021 is going to be an exciting time for "South Park" aficionados. After all, we now know that no less than two new "South Park" movies are coming by the end of the year.