Y: The Last Man Teaser Ratchets Up The Intensity

Fans of the "Y: The Last Man" graphic novel series have been waiting patiently for a TV adaptation for years, and the wait is about to be over — but whether the wait was worth it still remains to be seen.

"Y: The Last Man" is considered one of the best graphic novels of the 21st century, but the TV adaptation has been struggling to get off the ground. An adaptation of the source material has been in the works since at least 2013, and FX ordered a TV series based on it in 2015. That original FX project actually filmed a pilot, but in April 2019, showrunners Michael Green and Aïda Mashaka Croal abandoned ship, and FX decided to restart the whole thing from scratch (via Variety). Production on "Y: The Last Man" version 2.0 resumed in early 2020, just in time for the COVID-19 pandemic to shut it down (via Variety). But now, finally, the series is set for its streaming debut on Hulu, which is coming in hot on September 13, 2021.

If you're not familiar with the source material, "Y: The Last Man" should be one of the more unique series on TV. It takes place in a world where every living thing with a Y chromosome suddenly dies – except for two, a 20-something amateur escape artist named Yorick and his capuchin monkey, ampersand. As Yorick tries to reunite with his fiancé Beth, who was in Australia at the time of the incident, he has to stay one step ahead of the various female-led factions that want to capture him for their own ends.

While the first trailer was heavy on the intrigue, the more recent teaser makes it look like Yorick's journey will be quite the ride.