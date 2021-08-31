The Huge Role Rachael Leigh Cook Regrets Passing On

Rachael Leigh Cook has come a long way since her "She's All That" and "Josie and the Pussycats" days. Even though she may have left the mainstream spotlight, Cook has been working nonstop over the last two decades. On top of her appearances in a long string of film and television roles, she has also lent her voice to several video games. She recently has added the job of producer on top of her acting credits, both starring and serving as executive producer in a series of feel-good romcoms for the Hallmark Channel.

1999's "She's All That" was the jump start to Cook's career, so it was no wonder that she was asked to appear in the Netflix gender-swapped remake, "He's All That." In the film, Cook plays the mother of popular social media influencer, Padgett Sawyer (Addison Rae). Although there was some speculation over whether or not Cook's character was meant to represent an older version of Laney Boggs — her character in the original film — Cook put those rumors to rest. "I feel like there's a ton of similarities between the way [writer Lee Fleming] wrote Laney Boggs and the way he wrote Addison's character's mother," Cook told Bustle. "Who, by the way, doesn't have a name that's ever spoken out loud in the script as it was delivered to me. The way it was written, I couldn't help but feel like they were trying to make people wonder if it was Laney but older. I think it's possible, but this was never discussed with me; it was not my intention, I was just following the writing."

While her character in "She's All That" could be considered her most iconic, Cook recently brought to light that a huge Marvel franchise once considered her for a major role.