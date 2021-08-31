Batwoman Fans Are Loving This Huge Casting News

"Batwoman" was shaken up in 2020 when Ruby Rose left her role as Kate Kane between Season 1 and Season 2, causing many fans to wonder how the series would continue without its lead star. But with Javicia Leslie stepping up to the plate as newcomer Ryan Wilder, the show has gone from strength to strength. Rose's departure from the show was hugely disappointing, but it was completely understandable. One of the reasons behind her exit was a painful back injury she suffered when filming a stunt for the series.

The writers didn't completely get rid of Kate Kane, though. Her disappearance is one of the driving mysteries in Season 2 among a horde of new criminals like Hush/Tommy Elliot (Warren Christie) and Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge). The Hush storyline is particularly great because the villain gets plastic surgery to look exactly like Bruce Wayne — causing all kinds of havoc for the Bat Team. Eventually, Ryan Wilder manages to defeat him by repeatedly punching him until the fake face falls off. Gross.

The trouble's only just begun, as a new villain has just been cast for "Batwoman" Season 3, and fans are incredibly pleased with what's to come.