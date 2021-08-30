The Rocketeer Fans Just Got Exciting News

30 years and untold measures of niche enthusiasm later, it's now being reported that "The Rocketeer" is ready to take flight again.

IN 1991, Walt Disney Pictures released "The Rocketeer," a double pour of nostalgia harkening back to World War II-era serials. The film, directed by Joe Johnston and based on the Pacific Comics character created by Dave Stevens, followed the adventures of Cliff Secord, a stunt pilot who has greatness thrust upon him in the form of a retro-futuristic jetpack and flight helmet. Brimming with the sort of period piece adventure flare that would eventually lead to Johnston being asked to helm "Captain America: The First Avenger," "The Rocketeer" stumbled at the box office, but would go on to capture the imaginations of audiences for decades to come thanks to its iconic costumes, set pieces, performances, and effects.

Now, Deadline is reporting that years of good will from fans has finally paid off, as Disney is apparently in the process of reviving the franchise with a sequel series, tentatively titled "The Return of the Rocketeer."