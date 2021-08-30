M. Night Shyamalan Fans Just Got Exciting News

Fans of twist endings just got another surprise from the master of twists himself.

M. Night Shyamalan, the director, actor, and screenwriter behind such seminal genre films as "The Sixth Sense" and "Unbreakable," has seen high and low points in his career. His most recent release, "Old" was met with box office success when it came to theaters in June 2021 (via Box Office Mojo) but received relatively mixed critical reviews (it holds a 50% on Rotten Tomatoes). While his rollercoaster of a resume contains certain films so big that they redefined contemporary filmmaking, he has also been involved in movies widely perceived as missing the mark (the less we say about "The Last Airbender," the better, other than the fact that the movie's failure deterred Dev Patel from ever returning to the blockbuster world). For every "Signs" there is an "After Earth." Such is the balance of his directorial force.

Now, thanks to something recently posted on the maestro's social media, the director's fan base is twisted up in a frenzy of delight. They've been waiting with bated breath to read the words he typed today, and now they're anxious to find out what he means by what he said.

Why are Shyamalan's fans so excited? Because it seems like the next stage has already begun.