M. Night Shyamalan Fans Just Got Exciting News
Fans of twist endings just got another surprise from the master of twists himself.
M. Night Shyamalan, the director, actor, and screenwriter behind such seminal genre films as "The Sixth Sense" and "Unbreakable," has seen high and low points in his career. His most recent release, "Old" was met with box office success when it came to theaters in June 2021 (via Box Office Mojo) but received relatively mixed critical reviews (it holds a 50% on Rotten Tomatoes). While his rollercoaster of a resume contains certain films so big that they redefined contemporary filmmaking, he has also been involved in movies widely perceived as missing the mark (the less we say about "The Last Airbender," the better, other than the fact that the movie's failure deterred Dev Patel from ever returning to the blockbuster world). For every "Signs" there is an "After Earth." Such is the balance of his directorial force.
Now, thanks to something recently posted on the maestro's social media, the director's fan base is twisted up in a frenzy of delight. They've been waiting with bated breath to read the words he typed today, and now they're anxious to find out what he means by what he said.
Why are Shyamalan's fans so excited? Because it seems like the next stage has already begun.
Are you ready for another night at the movies with M. Night?
"The next one. On third draft. Super tight. Under a 100 pages," M. Night Shyamalan posted to his Twitter account on August 30, attaching a photograph of a leather-bound script sitting upon what appears to be his kitchen table.
While the writer-director doesn't state anything directly, it seems pretty clear from this that he must have a new film on the way. As far as length goes, a hundred pages indicates a film that will probably be on the shorter side, unlike "Old," which ran about two hours. Could it be a further entry in his "Unbreakable," "Split," and "Glass" universe? Might it be a sequel to any of his other films? Or will it be something entirely fresh and new? Odds are the latter, but with Shyamalan, you never know what's in store. Either way, he currently hasn't given away any clues about what the plot of the film might be.
Either way, fans are already getting excited. In response to the original tweet, @thedalediggler wrote "LET'S GOOOOOOO KING." Another fan, @ShannonNutt, credited the writer-director's originality: "Thank you for not only to continue to make original ideas, but for reminding Hollywood that movies can be great and still be under two hours (seems like everything else these days is 140 minutes or more)."
Fans will have to keep an eye on the director's Twitter to find out what he's got in store for the future.