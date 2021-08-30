James Gunn Weighs In On The Bloodsport Spin-Off Rumors

It's not difficult to understand why fans would want to believe there might be a Bloodsport spin-off movie or TV series in the works. After all, Idris Elba himself talked about wanting to do just that. "It wouldn't be next, it would be what came before," Elba explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight as he pitched the ideal Bloodsport spin-off he'd like to see. "I would be really interested to see why he went to jail, why did he shoot Superman? I would love to see that narrative come alive."

It's true that both in the original DC comic books, and in the world of "The Suicide Squad," Bloodsport's biggest claim to fame is putting a kryptonite bullet in Superman, a hero whose skin is usually entirely impenetrable ... unless, of course, perfect aim and glowing green rocks are combined. Will it happen, though?

While promoting a watch party of "The Suicide Squad" with the cast, director James Gunn was asked whether or not there were any current plans for a Bloodsport movie, based on rumors that have been circulating ever since the release of "The Suicide Squad." True to form, Gunn didn't leave these questions unanswered, and responded quite directly.

"There is a possibility of seeing more #Bloodsport in the near future – something I'd love to see," Gunn tweeted. "But there is nothing currently in development. So this story is false."

Guess that answers the question, even if it's not what fans were hoping for. Hopefully, Bloodsport will fight another day, but for now, just where he might appear next remains a mystery.

In the meantime, you can see Bloodsport in "The Suicide Squad," in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.