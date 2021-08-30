Simu Liu Just Revealed How He Really Reacted To His MCU Casting

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Liu said that his first question to Kevin Feige was where "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" would fit into the overall MCU story.

"I think I remember asking Kevin Feige because he brought me into his office and he was like, 'Okay, great. Do you have any questions?' And the first thing that I asked was I was like, 'How is it going to tie to the MCU?'" Liu explained. "Because that's all I wanted to know. I was like, 'Am I going to be an Avenger? Am I going to see this person? Am I going to fight Thor? Am I going to be best friends with Captain America?' Like, 'Tell me!' And he was just like, 'Simu, you just have to trust us.'"

According to Liu, Feige didn't have many answers at the time, because Marvel hadn't yet nailed down its approach for how, exactly, Shang-Chi was going to tie into the broader universe. Even back then, though, these plans were crystalizing, and Feige assured Liu that he was going to love how it all turned out. Sure enough, Liu finally learned what these connections to the MCU would be when he read the script. And since then, Marvel fans have also been clued in through the trailers, with the most apparent connection being the inclusion of the villainous Mandarin (Tony Leung Chiu-wai), a villain hinted at (or, one could say, falsely revealed) in both "Iron Man" and "Iron Man 3." It seems that "Shang-Chi" will also tie into "The Incredible Hulk," as one of the Hulk's enemies, The Abomination, appears in the film.

Could there be more MCU lore to discover? The odds seem likely. We'll have to wait until "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" premieres on September 3, 2021 to see how deep these connections go.