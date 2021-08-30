Robert Rodriguez Reveals How The Book Of Boba Fett Could Lead To Alita 2

Filmmaker and producer Robert Rodriguez has built a reputation as not only being a gifted storyteller, but also an authentic one who understands what fans want. His abilities extend across genres, whether you are talking about his gift for telling fun and intelligent kids films like "Spy Kids" or gutsy horror tales like "From Dusk Till Dawn."

While his gift for everything grindhouse is legendary, something else Rodriguez has a knack for is working within established worlds. One of his most recent gigs is the forthcoming Disney+ "Star Wars" series, "The Book of Boba Fett." After the success of "The Mandalorian," people are understandably excited to see how Rodriguez will take Boba Fett (played by Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) and add to their stories in a way that is both exciting and authentic to the "Star Wars" canon.

Another story that Rodriguez has gotten an unexpected amount of proverbial flowers for is his 2019 film "Alita: Battle Angel." The movie, an adaptation of the long-running manga series "Gunnm," centers on a mysterious robot girl with a powerful body and a far-too-trusting heart. Even though it's only been a couple of years since its initial release, "Alita: Battle Angel" already has a cult fan following — one which is hopeful that the film's open ending will eventually yield a sequel despite the film's middling box office performance.

It turns out that there is a connection between "The Book of Boba Fett" and the potential future for "Alita: Battle Angel."