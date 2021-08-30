Why Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City's New Images Has Fans So Divided

The tales of the "Resident Evil" T-virus zombies have long captured our collective imagination. The very first game in the series dates back to 1996, and the film franchise starring Milla Jovovich lasted from 2002 all the way up to 2016. However, even calculating for the longevity, it is still safe to say that the "Resident Evil" franchise is having what we might call a "moment" right now.

Within 2021 alone, fans have seen the release of "Resident Evil Village" — which spawned an obsession with everyone's now-favorite giant woman, Lady Dimitrescu – and while people have been talking about her, cosplaying her, or both, there have also been the successful remakes of both "Resident Evil 2" and "Resident Evil 3," as well as the exciting integration of classic baddie Nemesis into popular asymmetrical horror game "Dead by Daylight." And that's just talking about the games: On the adaptation side of things, there's been an animated Netflix series called "Resident Evil Infinite Darkness" which dropped in 2021, as well as a star-studded live-action series on the way.

To top this off, while we haven't seen a movie in this universe since "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter," there's a new film on it's way, too — and that's the upcoming "Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City," which will be released before the end of the year. On August 30, "Resident Evil" fans got their first look at some of the cast in costumes, and reactions are already popping up on social media.