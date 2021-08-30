Umbrella Academy Season 3 Just Hit A Big Production Milestone

Get excited, because the third season of "The Umbrella Academy" is one step closer to coming out. The whole main cast of "The Umbrella Academy" has confirmed that production for Season 3 is officially finished with a new video message. Posted by Netflix on the show's official Twitter, all seven of the siblings make an appearance, with Page starting off the video by saying, "That's a wrap on Season 3 of 'Umbrella Academy,' and I'm stoked 'cause I can't wait for you to see it." Following are words from Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, and Aiden Gallagher, with Raver-Lampman even proclaiming, "I don't think the world's ready for this. I think it's our best season yet."

The whole Hargreeves family appears to be returning, including the cold, alien father Hargreeves and the Sparrow Academy's version of Ben (Justin H. Min), who are both in the new video as well. In Season 2, the ghost version of Ben passes on after helping save Vanya's life, but when the siblings return to the present, they find a very different world and a new, live version of their beloved brother. As for any clues in the video about what might happen in Season 3, it looks like Number Five will be getting in more fights, as Gallagher had a fake cut on his cheek while recording his message, but that's honestly to be expected with the time-traveling sibling. Also confirmed to be returning is Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts, a superpowered stranger who first appears in Season 2.

While the new video doesn't include a release date for Season 3 of "The Umbrella Academy," keep an eye out for news from Netflix in the near future.