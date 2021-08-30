Nathan Dean Reveals What It's Like Working With His Originals Co-Stars In Roswell, New Mexico - Exclusive

On the subject of working with some of these cast members again (or for the first time), Nathan Dean said, "It's great. I mean, CW does a great job of keeping the family together. Working with Trevino is fantastic. He's a great guy, and I've known him for a long time. Same with Jason Krueger and Riley." He also added, "I've known them for a long time, and just to have those familiar faces around is always nice, but it's fun too then to see these people who, we come from this vampire-werewolf world, and now we're in this alien world. It's fun to see that transition and get to see what else they can bring to the table." The fans have certainly enjoyed the crossovers, as well.

When the topic of directing came up, Dean revealed that he hasn't asked to direct and that he has no plans to, but he revealed that directing is in the future of another "The Vampire Diaries" franchise favorite — that being Michael Trevino. "And I know Michael Trevino, who plays Kyle, he wants to get into directing. So hopefully, we'll have him this coming year," Dean noted. "And I haven't looked to direct on this show. I would love to direct a short film or something like that, but on this show, I'll leave our show to the professionals. I'll find directing somewhere else."

While Dean fans might be disappointed by this news, they'll be happy to hear that other exciting things are in the works for Trevino.