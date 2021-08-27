Jason Momoa Has Even More To Say About His Buddy Cop Movie With Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa might play an uneasy sibling pairing in their new Apple TV series "See," but the actors seem to have formed a mushy bromance in real life. In fact, they had such a good time working with each other on the show, as well as on Denis Villeneuve's upcoming "Dune" adaptation, that they're making moves to find another project to star in together.

The actors seem to have figured it all out, too. Bautista recently took to social media and pitched an idea for a buddy cop movie for them to co-headline, receiving a lot of positive feedback from fans in the process. "Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go... Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch," he tweeted. "Ok! There it is. Now we wait." The prospect of two of the world's biggest action stars in a buddy cop flick from a notable director is appetizing, to say the least, but are all of the mentioned parties interested?

The former WWE superstar's tweet might have come across as a hypothetical, lighthearted pitch to humor his social media followers. However, recent comments from Jason Momoa suggest that the pair are serious about becoming cinema's next great buddy cop duo.