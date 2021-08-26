The Insane Way Tom Cruise Prepared For His Hardest Stunt Ever In Mission: Impossible 7

The new "Mission: Impossible" movie is finally set to premiere next year, and as has become traditional, that means the audiences at the theater owner convention CinemaCon have gotten a preview of exactly how Tom Cruise plans to defy death this time.

Cruise and "Mission: Impossible" director Christopher McQuarrie sent a featurette to the convention to show off what they're calling the actor's most dangerous stunt yet, which feels like quite the boast. How do you compare things like climbing the outside of the Burj Khalifa from "Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol" to performing more than 100 HALO jumps to get the shot for "Mission: Impossible – Fallout"? Is there a scale stunt professionals use, something that ranges from, say, riding the coconut horses in "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" on the low end to doing what Cruise's Ethan Hunt does in the "Mission Impossible" films? If so, Cruise is committed to pushing the limits of what he and the teams that prepare and film him can do.

The Hollywood Reporter says Cruise's appearances are traditionally CinemaCon favorites, especially when he's presenting footage of the latest bit of stunt insanity he's attempting on behalf of the franchise. The footage from "Mission: Impossible 7" brought the house down as the star and director explained exactly how they managed to film a stunt in which Hunt rides a motorcycle off the edge of a cliff.