See Kristen Stewart Channel Princess Diana In The First Trailer For Spencer

The world will never, it seem, cease its fascination with Diana, Princess of Wales.

The real-life tragedy of "The People's Princess" has spawned a number of fictionalized retellings of her life story over the past few years. From occupying a heavy part of the narrative in the Emmy-nominated dramatic serial "The Crown" to inspiring a Broadway musical based upon her life, she still captivates the world decades after her death.

"Spencer," a fresh biopic about Diana, is gearing up for its theatrical release, and it's cast a surprising actress to portray Shy Di: Kristen Stewart ("Twilight," "The Runaways"). Apparently, it will cover a single weekend in the princess' life. It's set over a Christmas holiday in 1991, within the Sandringham estate, and it will focus on Diana's choice to leave her marriage to Prince Charles (via Harper's Bazaar). It's a lot of ground to cover, and a lot of triumph and heartbreak to pack into such a short runtime. How does Stewart fare in the brand-new trailer that just dropped for the film?