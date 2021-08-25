What Candyman's Reviews Could Mean For The Marvels

In 2020, Variety revealed that the director of "Captain Marvel" sequel "The Marvels," part of Phase Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, would be Nia DaCosta — the fourth woman and first Black woman to direct an MCU movie. She's also the youngest to have that honor, at age 31. As an up-and-coming name in Hollywood, though, she doesn't have too many credits to her name yet.

That means industry insiders will be pretty closely scrutinizing the film "Candyman," which releases Aug. 27 in theaters — not just for its own merits, but to find clues as to DaCosta's directing style and how that might affect the storytelling and the overall prospects of "The Marvels." They might also look at how well she works with actress Teyonah Parris, who is a protagonist in "Candyman" and also stars as Monica Rambeau in "The Marvels."

After 2018's "Little Woods," filmmaker Jordan Peele apparently hand-picked DaCosta to direct his retelling of the 1992 "Candyman," which is meant to be a direct sequel to that original movie (via ScreenRant). That shows confidence in her abilities, but hopefully, the reception of the new film will give fans even more information. Let's face it — people will likely flock to "The Marvels" regardless of who directs it, but good reviews for "Candyman" might rev up the hype machine even harder as 2022 gets closer.