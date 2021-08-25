The Devastating Death Of Michael Nader

Actor Michael Nader passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021, in his Northern California home at the age of 76. Nader's wife Jodi Lister confirmed his passing in a statement posted to MichaelFairmanTV.com: "With heavy heart, I'm sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael," Lister said. "We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted. Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever."

Born on February 19, 1945, Michael Nader was a longtime soap opera fixture in the '80s and '90s, but his acting career started decades earlier. Nader was first discovered while attending Santa Monica College in the early 1960s. His acting career began with several featured extra roles in beach party films alongside Annette Funicello.

Nader landed his first soap-opera role in 1976, when he played Kevin Thompson on "As The World Turns." This would be the start of a long and distinguished career on daytime TV.