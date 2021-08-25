The Devastating Death Of Michael Nader
Actor Michael Nader passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021, in his Northern California home at the age of 76. Nader's wife Jodi Lister confirmed his passing in a statement posted to MichaelFairmanTV.com: "With heavy heart, I'm sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael," Lister said. "We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted. Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever."
Born on February 19, 1945, Michael Nader was a longtime soap opera fixture in the '80s and '90s, but his acting career started decades earlier. Nader was first discovered while attending Santa Monica College in the early 1960s. His acting career began with several featured extra roles in beach party films alongside Annette Funicello.
Nader landed his first soap-opera role in 1976, when he played Kevin Thompson on "As The World Turns." This would be the start of a long and distinguished career on daytime TV.
Michael Nader was a soap opera mainstay who also appeared on many TV dramas
Nader remained on "As The World Turns" until 1978. In 1983, he was cast in one of his most well-known roles, Dex Dexter on the original run of "Dynasty," a.k.a. Alexis Colby's (Joan Collins) third husband. Dex was your classic soap opera ladies' man and romanced several other characters during his run, which ended in 1989.
In 1991, Nader joined the cast of another soap opera, "All My Children," in which he played Dimitri Marick, husband to star Erica Kane (Susan Lucci). He remained on "All My Children" until 2001, then reprised the character in 2013 for AMC's online revival of the series.
In addition to his soap opera credits, Nader also appeared on the primetime shows "Gidget," "Flash," "Magnum P.I.," "Cold Case," and "Law & Order: SVU," (via TV Line).
Nader entertained millions of people on a daily basis for decades. He will be missed.