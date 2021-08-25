The Interview With The Vampire Series Just Snagged This Huge Game Of Thrones Star

The now classic novel "Interview With The Vampire" was first published in 1976, birthing into the world some of the most famous vampires in fiction. Nearly two decades later, director Neil Jordan worked with Rice as scriptwriter to create 1994's "Interview With The Vampire" film, taking characters like Louis (Brad Pitt) and Lestat (Tom Cruise) to even higher levels of fame.

However, despite all the success of both Rice's novels and that first film adaptation, a truly successful live-action franchise never materialized. "Queen of the Damned," starring the late, great Aaliyah, was enjoyed by some but did not find the same success, especially because Lestat had been recast, disappointing fans who'd loved Cruise in the role.

Now, "Interview with the Vampire" is getting another chance to entrance audiences with a new series from AMC. Producer for HBO's recent "Perry Mason" series Rolin Jones is acting as showrunner, and we just found out that the new "Interview" is also finding new blood from a different HBO series — "Game of Thrones."