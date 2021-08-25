Jennifer Carpenter Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Deb In Dexter's Revival
Eight full years after the series finale of "Dexter" aired — and promptly became one of the most frustrating show endings ever for fans — the serial-killer-focused drama is making its grand return. The 10-episode revival, titled "Dexter: New Blood" was officially ordered in October 2020, with Michael C. Hall set to reprise his role as the serial killer of other killers. Since the announcement, more returns from exciting cast members, including Jennifer Carpenter, who played Dexter's sister Deb, and John Lithgow, who played Season 4's Trinity Killer.
Fans of the show, while enthusiastic about the return of Carpenter, were also a bit confused about what exactly her return would look like. After all, Deb dies in the show's series finale — it's a major reason that Dexter decides to fake his own death and start a life as a lumberjack far away from his hometown of Miami, Florida.
Really, there were only two viable options for Deb's place in the revival — either she would show up in flashbacks or she would take the place of Dexter's father Harry (James Remar) as Dexter's "dark passenger," as in a physical iteration of Dexter's reasoning and thought processes about his desire to kill.
In a recent panel at Showtime's Television Critics Association, Carpenter finally revealed the role her character would play in the revival — and it's what we suspected all along.
Deb will take over the Dark Passenger
Deadline reports that at Showtime's TCA panel, Jennifer Carpenter confirmed that her character would be taking on the role of the Dark Passenger in Dexter's life. Carpenter said, "I love the concept of the Dark Passenger and being invited into Dexter's psyche. I feel like sometimes the Dark Passenger and the passenger is almost directly behind the wheel and it was an opportunity not to be an angel or devil on his shoulder, but to jerk the wheel to the left or right against his will. And to manipulate him, to navigate him, to abuse him, to save him. I felt like it was something entirely different than some sort of ghost entity."
Michael C. Hall added on to Carpenter's sentiments, noting that because of the way Deb's death affected Dexter, she was the perfect evolution of the Dark Passenger. Hall said, "She's an internalized character for Dexter that represents just how far he's come or how far he's fallen— internally reeling and without a compass in a sense as much as he'd like to have one."
Showrunner Clyde Phillips added that Deb is actually "more than the Dark Passenger." Phillips continued, "She represents a corner of Dexter's mind that we all have in our own heads that says, 'Well, wait a minute, if you do this, then there are consequences.'"
We can't wait to see how Deb's version of the Dark Passenger plays out in "Dexter: New Blood" when it premieres on November 7.