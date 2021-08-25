Jennifer Carpenter Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Deb In Dexter's Revival

Eight full years after the series finale of "Dexter" aired — and promptly became one of the most frustrating show endings ever for fans — the serial-killer-focused drama is making its grand return. The 10-episode revival, titled "Dexter: New Blood" was officially ordered in October 2020, with Michael C. Hall set to reprise his role as the serial killer of other killers. Since the announcement, more returns from exciting cast members, including Jennifer Carpenter, who played Dexter's sister Deb, and John Lithgow, who played Season 4's Trinity Killer.

Fans of the show, while enthusiastic about the return of Carpenter, were also a bit confused about what exactly her return would look like. After all, Deb dies in the show's series finale — it's a major reason that Dexter decides to fake his own death and start a life as a lumberjack far away from his hometown of Miami, Florida.

Really, there were only two viable options for Deb's place in the revival — either she would show up in flashbacks or she would take the place of Dexter's father Harry (James Remar) as Dexter's "dark passenger," as in a physical iteration of Dexter's reasoning and thought processes about his desire to kill.

In a recent panel at Showtime's Television Critics Association, Carpenter finally revealed the role her character would play in the revival — and it's what we suspected all along.