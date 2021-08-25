Why Dexter Season 9's New Character Reveal Has Fans Divided

The synopsis of "Dexter: New Blood" is pretty simple. It's set 10 years after Dexter went missing in a hurricane. While he ended Season 8 in Oregon, the serial killer found his way to the small town of Iron Lake, New York. Under the assumed name Jim Lindsay, Dexter runs a local shop and tries his best to ignore his dark passenger. But a series of unexpected events in his sleepy little town begs him to go back to his murderous ways.

A recent teaser from Showtime on Twitter indicates that another familiar face will be making a return — Dexter's son, Harrison. We last saw Harrison in Season 8 after his father shipped him off to Argentina with no plans of tagging along. According to the teaser, Harrison (played by Jack Alcott) is all grown up and reunited with his father. It's unclear whether or not Harrison has also developed his father's murderous tendencies, but the "Dexter" Twitter account teased that it could be "like father, like son?" Ominous, to say the least.

Fans on Twitter had mixed feelings about the reveal. "WAIT. WOAH. OH MY GOD!!" tweeted @sirfamous_, kicking off a thread of excited outbursts.

Others weren't as excited — saying they were "dreading" the storyline and not excited about the prospect of a Harrison spinoff. "Oh no. That's a storyline that I was dreading," tweeted @SamGuichelaar. "Harrison spin off too? Meh."

@mathj1122 rationalized the series revival, mentioning that Hall probably wouldn't have signed up for it unless it was truly amazing: "Let's all remember. Michael c hall is an extraordinary actor and artist and I highly doubt he'd sign on to anything, if it wasn't up to snuff and make sense. So, while some are predicting dumb stuff remember. He's only there cuz the script prob rocks."

It sounds like all "Dexter" fans will have to wait until November to form their concrete opinions about the upcoming mini series, and Harrison's role in it.