The Flash Is Kicking Off Season 8 In The Best Way Ever

The crossover title of "Armageddon" suggests the event will draw influence from the "Armageddon 2001" storyline from DC Comics. However, the press release also offers this logline: "A powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail." Who are those old friends, you might ask? Some of the confirmed cast members to enter the fray include Javicia Leslie as Batwoman, Kat McNamara as Mia Queen, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Brandon Routh as The Atom, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, and Chyler Leigh as Sentinel.

The last crossover event was the well-received "Crisis on Infinite Earths," which required the superheroes to team up to stop the Anti-Monitor while seeing different versions of their realities, offering plenty of fun surprises along the way. "Armageddon" might just up the ante even more, as "The Flash" executive producer Eric Wallace stated in the press release, "Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional 'Flash' episodes ever. Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we're doing them on a scale that's bigger and bolder than our traditional 'Flash' episodes. So yes, 'Armageddon' is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It's going to be a true event for 'Flash' and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can't wait for audiences to see what we've got planned."

Check out the latest doomsday TV crossover special when it starts airing on November 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET.