This Doc Ock Detail In The No Way Home Trailer Has Fans On Twitter Freaking Out

In case it's been a while since you've seen "Spider-Man 2," let us remind you of a few important details. Dr. Otto Octavius goes from a kind, ethical researcher to deranged scientist (not the first nor last time that's happened in the Spider-Verse) after an experiment gone wrong leads to the death of his wife and alters both his brain and body, fusing him with his iconic tentacles.

However, the tentacles have a mind of their own, taking over and doing their own bidding. It's only when Doc Ock focuses all of his mind on controlling them that he can have them work for him. In order to easily demonstrate who's in control during any given scene, his arms glow red when they take over, and white when the Doc is acting of his own free will. A Twitter user said this as well, and they also reaffirmed that the metallic arms in this trailer are red.

At the end of the movie, Dr. Octavius seemingly sacrifices himself with a final act of clarity, helping Spider-Man (played by Tobey Maguire) save the day. Now, with "Spider-Man: No Way Home," it appears that the dimensional shifting took Doc Ock to the MCU's dimension, giving his tentacles the chance to take over again and wreak havoc once more.

In the words of @Villainsdemand responding to @methnpizza's post, "Great find. Mad props." However, other users aren't convinced by this theory, with @Dante_XE responding, "These villains are not the same ones with old movies. These are the variants of them too." Others countered that theory with the previously noted Variety interview, but we won't know for sure until "Spider-Man: No Way Home" swings into theaters Dec. 17.