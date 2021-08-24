Virgin River Fans Share A Shocking Unpopular Opinion

We are currently three seasons deep in "Virgin River" (with a fourth season possibly on the way), which means viewers have already watched a decent amount of drama occur on the Netflix series. Whether it's multiple surprise pregnancies, or an accidental murder, or a tricky love triangle, or even a shocking car crash, the residents living in the small Northern California town of Virgin River have seen more than their fair share of jaw-dropping action go down. And yet, the most dramatic event to have occurred within the "Virgin River" universe might not have happened onscreen, but rather with fans of the show who have seemingly bonded over an unpopular opinion about the show.

At first blush, it's hard to believe "Virgin River" could stir up an unpopular opinion. Created by Sue Tenney and adapted from the 22-book "Virgin River" series written by Robyn Carr, the Netflix series focuses on Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), a Los Angeles-based nurse who suddenly uproots her life and move to a new town following the death of her unborn child and later, the sudden death of her husband. Mel quickly becomes entangled in the daily melodramas that unfold in the hamlet of Virgin River as she heals her broken heart. There's a new love interest for Mel in restaurant owner Jack (Martin Henderson), new friends to be made through her work at the local doctor's office, and plenty of space to heal. The stakes of "Virgin River" never feel so dire that it would break the spell of what is generally a pleasant show, albeit somewhat unrealistic. In fact, problems are solved as quickly as they arise, and while some of those problems are genuinely surprising, characters always find a solution. What results is a Lifetime-esque show that feels easy to watch with minimal complaints.

So, what is it about "Virgin River" that has fans sharing unpopular opinions on a "Virgin River" Reddit forum?