The Uncharted Movie Just Debuted A Huge Surprise At CinemaCon

Tom Holland's about to have a very good year. The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer just dropped to tease one of the most epic installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet. It appears as though Holland's Peter Parker will battle against the forces of Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), and Electro (Jamie Foxx), and people will undoubtedly pack into theaters this December to check out all of the action.

Two months after Spidey swings back into theaters, Holland's other franchise gets off the ground — "Uncharted." Based on the video game series of the same name, Holland will go spelunking as Nathan Drake, searching for some kind of valuable treasure, as tends to be his M.O. in the games. That film is currently slated to drop on February 18, 2022, proving that Holland is quickly becoming one of the preeminent action stars of our day.

With just under six months until the movie comes out, fans should expect a trailer any day now. It actually may come sooner than you think, seeing how exclusive footage recently debuted at CinemaCon.