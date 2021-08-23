The Tragic Death Of Night Of The Living Dead Star Marilyn Eastman

The horror community is a passionate bunch with long memories and endless love for the people who gave them stories that mean something. "Night of the Living Dead" is arguably a film that not only effectively invented the modern zombie genre. It also asked hard questions (and gave pretty ugly answers) about issues of systemic racism through the lens of a zombie apocalypse. And while most people focus on the vision of director George A. Romero and writer John A. Russo, there's another name worth remembering — Marilyn Eastman.

Most "Night of the Living Dead" fans will recognize Eastman for her role as Helen Cooper in the film. Eastman's performance as Cooper showed us a mother at the end of her rope. Additionally, the way she played off of her on-screen husband Harry (Karl Hardman) betrays the dark complexity of marriage during catastrophic circumstances.

Eastman was also vice president and creative director for Hardman Associates, and, alongside Hardman himself, the pair helped form Image Ten Productions with Romero, Russo, and Russell Streiner — it was the company behind the making of "Night of the Flesh Eaters" a.k.a. the original title of "Night of the Living Dead."

Today Eastman's friends, family, and fans mourn as we receive word that she passed away on Sunday, August 22, at the age of 87.