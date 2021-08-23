Why Joan From The Chair Looks So Familiar

"The Chair" is the latest Netflix series that's been blowing up the Internet since it premiered on August 20, 2021. In it, Sandra Oh stars as Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, a former English professor who gets promoted to department chair at the fictional Pembroke University and soon finds herself navigating both the challenges of running an institute of higher learning in 2021, as well as managing her colleagues' quirky personalities. Currently, "The Chair" enjoys an 85% fresh critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, and an 81% rating among the fans. The Atlantic called it the best Netflix drama in years.

One of the first season's strongest characters is Dr. Joan Hambling. She's a Chaucer scholar more than 30 years into her career, and almost immediately, Dr. Kim is pressured to push Dr. Hambling out. Like Dr. Kim, Dr. Hambling faces constant sexism in her career. But Dr. Hambling is long past the point of playing nice — and instead starts to fight back.

Joan is played by actress Holland Taylor. Born in 1943, Taylor began her acting career on Broadway in the 60s and 70s, landing her first TV role in 1969. Since her Hollywood career kicked off in 1980, she's received more than 120 acting credits, and she's one of those actresses who's seemingly been in everything (via The Famous People). Traditionally, she's most well-known for playing domineering alpha-types, so Dr. Hambling is a bit of a departure from her usual roles.

Here's where you may know her from.