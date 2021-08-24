The Suicide Squad's Mikaela Hoover Dishes On Working With The Russo Bros On Happy Endings - Exclusive

If anybody can claim to have known filmmakers who went on to call "action!" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before they made it big, it's actor Mikaela Hoover. In fact, Hoover worked with not one or two, but three future MCU filmmakers before their superhero films came calling. The first one is Hoover's longtime colleague and friend James Gunn, who cast the actor in such small screen projects as "Humanzee!" and "Sparky & Mikaela" in 2008 — as well as the 2010 indie film "Super" — before reuniting with Gunn again on the 2013 MCU global blockbuster "Guardians of the Galaxy." Most recently, Gunn crossed over to DC for "The Suicide Squad."

But perhaps Hoover's most interesting role with pre-MCU filmmakers came with Anthony and Joe Russo, whose careers shot into the stratosphere with their acclaimed direction of 2014's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." As the story goes, Marvel Studios was so impressed with the duo that the Russos not only returned to the helm of "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016 but wrapped up the saga featuring Earth's Mightiest Heroes with "Avengers: Infinity War" in 2018 and "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019.

But before that, the Russos' work mostly came on the small screen.