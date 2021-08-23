Nathan Dean Teases Max's Future In Roswell, New Mexico - Exclusive

Season 3 of "Roswell, New Mexico" is here with a new showrunner. The CW's alien sci-fi series captivated audiences when it first aired in 2019, pulling in fans from the original '90s series "Roswell" and amassing new fans as well. Now, they can look forward to a new, more adult direction for the series and fan-favorite character Max Evans, played by Nathan Dean. Dean spoke to Looper for an exclusive interview in which he told us all about the showrunner switch and how it's affecting the series and Max's future.

When asked about the show changing showrunners and the new direction, Dean said, "Chris Hollier is our showrunner now, and he was a producer for us the last couple of years. And when he took over, we tried to move not only Max, but I think every character, into a more adult, mature way of operating. We spent a lot of time in Season 1 in particular, but Season 2 as well, flashing back to high school."

"And we all had a high school outlook on each other," he added. "And moving forward, we've been able to mature the characters, I think. And this year is a great year, I think, for Max in particular, because he has to literally look himself in the eye and become the person that he was meant to be instead of someone he used to be."