Neill Blomkamp Reveals What Really Went Into Designing The Demons In Demonic - Exclusive

It's been 12 years since South African-Canadian director Neill Blomkamp blew us away with his Oscar-nominated film debut, "District 9." Now, the experimental writer-filmmaker, who is mostly known for dabbling with robots and extraterrestrials, is shifting his focus to a new genre with a more supernatural subject: in "Demonic," he introduces us to a new avian terror that inhabits human beings and uses them as puppets to commit ungodly acts.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Blomkamp let us in on what exactly inspired his feathered fiend.

Unlike the traditional horned minions depicted in most demonology art and horror films, the titular beast of "Demonic" is a bipedal crow-like creature with an elongated beak. And when it came to designing this creature, Blomkamp said that, "It didn't take long. It wasn't a conscious negotiation where I was trying to figure out exactly between 20 different designs. When I wrote the script, for some reason, I just wrote this bird creature. And I don't know where it comes from. I was sort of interested in crows and ravens and stuff, and then I was also reading about the plague in the Middle Ages and those plague masks that they would wear, and I think that kind of looks like a beak, obviously, so that may have influenced things."

Throughout the past few decades, there have been many other directors who have presented their own unique spins on what exactly demons might be like. A few that spring to mind would be the stoic Pinhead from "Hellraiser," or the Super-8mm film-lurking Bughuul from "Sinister," as well as John Carpenter's extraterrestrial liquid-form Satan from "Prince of Darkness."

However, when it came to laying down the look and rules of his own demon, did Blomkamp seek inspiration from any past demon films?