5 Most Underrated Episodes Of The X-Files, Ranked

Chris Carter's "The X-Files" is as important a sci-fi show as they come. It combines procedural drama and a slow-burn romance with a great mix of monster-of-the-week episodes and a grander narrative about alien-adjacent conspiracies. These ingredients make a tasty genre dish that's perfect for even the most casual viewer to enjoy.

Over the course of its 11 seasons, the show gave us some truly great stories. The best episodes of "The X-Files" are absolute nail-biters that use horror and science fiction tropes to tell the kinds of stories few other shows in its heyday could even dream of tackling. Several of these best-known episodes are now part of the pop culture tapestry; "Drive" impacted the future of "Breaking Bad," thanks to guest star Bryan Cranston's thrilling performance that got him on Vince Gilligan's map and eventually helped him secure the role of Walter White. Elsewhere, the amazing "Clyde Bruckman's Final Repose" won the show two of its 16 Primetime Emmys.

However, the sheer number of "The X-Files" episodes out there means that some of the show's finest hours haven't really had the love that they deserve. Let's take a look at five of these surprisingly underrated episodes of the show.