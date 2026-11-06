The MCU's Incursions Explained Before Avengers: Doomsday

Incursions have become integral to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while some MCU directors find them stressful, they'll be hugely important to "Avengers: Doomsday," so watch Looper's video above to get the full breakdown.

Incursions were introduced during the "Secret Wars" comic event. They were kickstarted by a race known as Beyonders to wipe out the multiverse. With no Beyonders in the MCU, they've received a bit of a facelift. As explained in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," incursions occur when the barrier between different realities deteriorates, causing two worlds to collide with one another. This deterioration can occur as a result of dreamwalking (where a person possesses a multiversal counterpart), prolonged multiversal travel, or a misplaced individual being in the wrong reality.

In that film, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) of Earth-838 destroyed a reality via incursion by dreamwalking to figure out how to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin). The ending of "Multiverse of Madness" sees Clea (Charlize Theron) recruit the Sacred Timeline's Doctor Strange to help her stop an incursion he's caused with his own multiverse meddling.

Kang the Conquerer (Jonathan Majors) brings up incursions in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" in reference to a multiversal war amongst various Kangs. However, those incursions were brought under control by He Who Remains. While we've seen the impact of incursions before, "Avengers: Doomsday" looks to take the concept to the next level.