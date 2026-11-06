5 Marvel Characters Guaranteed To Miss Avengers: Doomsday

"Avengers: Doomsday" is going to be a massive movie. A March cast announcement confirmed more than two dozen cast members who will be facing off with Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom in the film. Subsequent months have revealed further performers (like Kathryn Newton) set for roles in a story that will bring together at least three different realities across the Marvel multiverse. Directors Anthony and Joe Russo will unite the X-Men, two different Avengers teams, the Fantastic Four, and the Wakandans in a production seemingly determined to make "Avengers: Infinity War" look like a chamber piece.

Still, just because "Doomsday" is going to be gargantuan, it doesn't mean that every MCU superhero is set to reappear in this project. On the contrary, "Doomsday" has clearly been emphasizing established big-screen MCU characters. That means there's little chance that TV characters like The Hood, Gi'ah, or She-Hulk will be showing up to save the day at the last minute in "Doomsday."

But they're not the only folks destined to be MIA — there are some especially notable Marvel characters guaranteed to sit this dance out. Even when it's all hands on deck to take out Doctor Doom, these Marvel figures won't be around to help for a multitude of reasons. There'll still be tons of heroes in "Avengers: Doomsday," but these five won't be among them.