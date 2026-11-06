Godzilla: Every Version Of King Ghidorah, Ranked (Including Minus Zero)

Contains spoilers for "Godzilla Minus Zero"

No other monster has faced off against and challenged Godzilla more times than King Ghidorah. While some fans might gripe about King Ghidorah showing up in everything instead of their personal favorite, lesser-known kaiju, there's a good reason the series returns to King Ghidorah time and time again: a three-headed dragon with lighting and antigravity powers is simply very, very cool.

From this awesome base concept, filmmakers have had a lot of freedom to play around with the details. Where most versions of Godzilla stick to more or less the same origin story and rules, every version of King Ghidorah has a different background. He's usually an alien that destroys planets, but the specifics vary a lot, and he's also been a time traveler, an ancient protector of Japan, and a literal god.

With so many different versions of King Ghidorah to compare and a new one arriving in "Godzilla Minus Zero," we've decided to rank every cinematic depiction of King Ghidorah (as well as one of his closest relatives). This is an opinion-based list taking into account multiple factors, including King Ghidorah's roles in each story, his abilities, his fights with Godzilla, and the special effects that bring him to life. This list does not include versions of the character from TV shows or theme parks.