Godzilla: Every Version Of King Ghidorah, Ranked (Including Minus Zero)
Contains spoilers for "Godzilla Minus Zero"
No other monster has faced off against and challenged Godzilla more times than King Ghidorah. While some fans might gripe about King Ghidorah showing up in everything instead of their personal favorite, lesser-known kaiju, there's a good reason the series returns to King Ghidorah time and time again: a three-headed dragon with lighting and antigravity powers is simply very, very cool.
From this awesome base concept, filmmakers have had a lot of freedom to play around with the details. Where most versions of Godzilla stick to more or less the same origin story and rules, every version of King Ghidorah has a different background. He's usually an alien that destroys planets, but the specifics vary a lot, and he's also been a time traveler, an ancient protector of Japan, and a literal god.
With so many different versions of King Ghidorah to compare and a new one arriving in "Godzilla Minus Zero," we've decided to rank every cinematic depiction of King Ghidorah (as well as one of his closest relatives). This is an opinion-based list taking into account multiple factors, including King Ghidorah's roles in each story, his abilities, his fights with Godzilla, and the special effects that bring him to life. This list does not include versions of the character from TV shows or theme parks.
8. Anime trilogy
If this was merely a power ranking list, the version of King Ghidorah from the 2017-2018 "Godzilla" anime trilogy would be at No. 1 easily. Also known as "Void Ghidorah," this version of the dragon is an extradimensional energy being with the power to create black holes and alter space-time. After he destroys their planet, the surviving Exif aliens worship him as a god and continue to feed him new planets. As a cosmic horror entity, he's impressively scary.
So why does this King Ghidorah rank lowest on this list? Because as a monster for Godzilla to actually fight, he's boring. The climactic battle of "Godzilla: The Planet Eater" barely counts as a battle; King Ghidorah just bites Godzilla and they stay frozen until the Garbetrium bead that summoned King Ghidorah is destroyed, allowing Godzilla to break free. Considering the freedom of possibilities that comes with animation, such a cinematically uninteresting clash was a let-down.
7. Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack
2001's "Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack" is an odd film out in the franchise because it's the one time King Ghidorah is a hero rather than a villain. In this one-off, King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Baragon are the ancient Guardian Monsters of Japan, protecting the land against a creepy, villainous Godzilla born from the vengeful souls of all Pacific War casualties.
Director Shusuke Kaneko originally wanted Varan and Anguirus as Guardian Monsters, but the studio demanded the more popular King Ghidorah and Mothra instead. The resulting characterization not only lacks King Ghidorah's typical malice but also his power, needing lots of help from Mothra to put up a fight and still getting repeatedly destroyed by Godzilla.
In fairness, however, we see this version of King Ghidorah only when he's at less than half his full power; with a few thousand more years to heal after his last defeat, he'd have eight heads (like the mythical serpent Yamata no Orochi) rather than just three.
6. Heisei era
1991's "Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah" is one of the best and most entertaining Godzilla movies, and its version of King Ghidorah has arguably the best-looking of the monster's practical suits. The Heisei era movie's pleasures, however, have more to do with the gloriously convoluted and politically loaded "Terminator"-esque time travel backstory surrounding the monster than his actual presence itself.
In this version, time travelers promising to save Japan from Godzilla go back to 1944 and teleport the Godzillasaurus safely away from the Lagos Island nuclear testing site. The time travelers, however, secretly want to destroy Japan, so they place three genetically engineered baby dragons called Dorats on Lagos instead, which mutate into the even more destructive King Ghidorah.
Naturally, the heroes have to bring Godzilla back to stop this. When Godzilla and King Ghidorah face off, the dinosaur beats the dragon pretty easily, but gets defeated in turn by Mecha-King Ghidorah, a cyborg built out of the defeated King Ghidorah's dead body.
5. Rebirth of Mothra III
The "Rebirth of Mothra" trilogy (1996-98) is more directly aimed at kids than most of the Toho kaiju movies, which makes it somewhat surprising that its version of King Ghidorah, shown in the third movie, is perhaps the most evil one. The only King Ghidorah not to fight Godzilla, he's trying to destroy life on Earth as usual — but before that, he kidnaps children, teleporting them into a giant dome in the forest to feed on their life force. Why children specifically? Don't ask.
This version of King Ghidorah, whose powers include regeneration and mind control in addition to the usual gravity and lightning abilities, is responsible for the extinction of the dinosaurs. To defeat King Ghidorah in the present, Rainbow Mothra (who previously fought King Ghidorah's relative Desghidorah in the first part of the trilogy) travels back in time to the Cretaceous to weaken him in the past, while also leveling up his own evolutionary abilities to fight King Ghidorah's regeneration in the future.
4. Showa era
King Ghidorah's debut in 1964's "Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster" marked the point where Godzilla went from villain to antihero. How do you turn such a destructive beast into a force for good? Pit him and two fellow monsters, Rodan and Mothra, against King Ghidorah, a living extinction event who wiped out life on Venus and has just landed on Earth via meteorite to do the same here. Godzilla might not like humans, but he's not going to let some jerk wipe out the whole planet.
A threat so strong that Godzilla couldn't face him alone, King Ghidorah was so popular that he got a rematch against Godzilla and Rodan (Mothra was missing) in the immediate sequel, 1965's "Invasion of Astro Monster." This time the Xilien aliens from Planet X are manipulating the fight, marking the first of many times King Ghidorah would be weaponized by those with ulterior motives. Godzilla's so happy to land blows against King Ghidorah that he even does a little dance!
King Ghidorah would be unleashed again by the Kilaaks in 1968's "Destroy All Monsters" and by the Nebulans in 1972's "Godzilla vs. Gigan." The Showa era version of King Ghidorah even had canonical TV appearances in the short-lived 1973 series "Zone Fighter."
3. Keizer Ghidorah
Technically, Keizer Ghidorah — the second form of Monster X in 2004's "Godzilla: Final Wars" — is a separate monster from King Ghidorah (the two Ghidorahs interact in the "Mothra, Queen of the Monsters" comic). However, in the context of the "Final Wars" universe, the Keizer essentially fills the role of the King as a three-headed gold dragon and archnemesis of Godzilla. He's different from a normal King Ghidorah, having four legs instead of two, but is he really that much more different than, say, Shin Godzilla is from regular Godzilla? For that reason, we had to include him on this list.
Keizer Ghidorah was, at the time of "Final Wars," the most powerful kaiju any version of Godzilla had faced. Godzilla spends "Final Wars" putting down other monsters with ease, but he's nearly destroyed by Keizer Ghidorah's electric breath, antigravity beams, and energy-siphoning bite. If not for an energy boost from the Earth Defense Force, the Big G could easily have lost this battle.
2. Monsterverse
2019's "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" is a divisive movie, but one thing people can agree on is it features one of the best versions of King Ghidorah. King Ghidorah in the American MonsterVerse timeline resembles the "Rebirth of Mothra III" version of the character in his backstory (arriving on Earth in prehistoric times, as evidenced by appearing in cave paintings) and heightened abilities. As an alpha Titan, he takes control of all of the planet's Titans over the course of his destructive arc. Even in death, his hatred of Godzilla fuels Mechagodzilla in 2021's "Godzilla vs. Kong."
Beyond just his extreme power, what makes this version of King Ghidorah special is how he's animated. Depicting the typically suit-based creature in CGI allows for more convincing emphasis on the beast's scale. Best of all, the motion capture techniques used also allow for the three heads to be imbued with individual personalities: the center head's the leader, the right head's the most aggressive, and the left head's kind of a fool. And so a great meme template was born.
1. Godzilla Minus Zero
2026's "Godzilla Minus Zero" gives us a King Ghidorah minus any camp, a genuine nightmare figure matching Takashi Yamazaki's serious take on the Big G introduced in 2023's "Godzilla Minus One." The new origin story recalls the Showa version, but with a twist: this version is a shapeshifter that can take on the traits of whatever it absorbs. Named "Ghidorah" as a combination of "chimera" and "hydra," the creature grows from a blob to a single-headed dragon to the full-fledged, iconic three-headed "King" form.
King Ghidorah's antigravity powers have never been portrayed more stunningly than in the IMAX-scale scenes here, in which he flings whole cities into the air. When the humans engineer a face-off between King Ghidorah and Godzilla in the hope that the two will kill or weaken each other, it's a showdown for the ages, the most violent yet seen in the franchise, and one that never loses sight of the sheer horror of both creatures' destructive power. King Ghidorah's final transformation, after absorbing the power of Godzilla's nuclear breath, is one that fans are never going to forget.