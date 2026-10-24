5 Movies To Watch If You Like The Death Of Robin Hood

Every decade must have at least one gritty live-action take on the Robin Hood mythos. It's practically a law at this point, as evidenced by other recent overhauls of the character headlined by Russell Crowe and Taron Egerton. Writer-director Michael Sarnoski delivered the most recent iteration of this puzzlingly enduring concept with "The Death of Robin Hood."

This tale begins with an older, weary Robin Hood (Hugh Jackman) living alone in the hills, content to just quietly die. However, a reunion with Little John (Bill Skarsgard) eventually leads to Robin getting so mortally wounded that he must go to an isolated island of nuns for care. Here, Robin awakens, is healed, and suddenly finds himself in a landscape where nobody knows who he is.

While this is perhaps a chance for him to carve out a new life and accomplish some acts of kindness that can somewhat counter all the slayings he's dished out, that grisly past can't stay hidden forever. "The Death of Robin Hood" is a story of a man being tugged between his past and the present. Fittingly, this 2026 movie will inevitably inspire its fans to check out movies from yesteryear. For those seeking out other cinematic options akin to "The Death of Robin Hood," we've chosen five pre-2026 titles that would be perfect companion pieces. Grab your bows and arrows and let's dive into these must-watch "Robin Hood"-adjacent efforts.