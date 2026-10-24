Why Ryu From Street Fighter (2026) Looks So Familiar

"Street Fighter" has its share of confusing moments, and while the movie's ending can be explained, it's so open-ended that it's not as much teasing a possible sequel as it is blatantly advertising one. However, one thing that the film definitely has in its corner is smart casting. With a combination of ultra-famous faces, relative unknowns, and people who are more recognizable from walks of life outside of acting, the movie rolls out a truly impressive cast who are just as colorful as their video game counterparts.

All of this starts with the protagonist, of course. Though Ken (Noah Centineo) gets a comparable amount of attention, the franchise's overarching hero has always been Ryu, and this remains true in the movie. The stoic, yet appropriately goofy Ryu is played with dedication by Andrew Koji, and it won't surprise you to learn that he has plenty of experience playing impressive warrior figures. Here's where you might know him from.