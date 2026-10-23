Every Version Of Clayface In DC Comics Explained

With its October 23 premiere, "Clayface" brings body horror into the DC Universe courtesy of actor Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries) and his descent into the titular, shapeshifting creature. However, Matt is just one of many who have succumbed to this particular fate over the years. Watch Looper's video above for a handy primer on every version of Clayface in DC Comics.

Matt Hagen is one of the comic Clayfaces, and there's an argument to be made that he's the most prominent of the lot. However, he's not the first character to bear the moniker, nor the last: The first Clayface was Basil Karlo, an originally powerless murderous actor who was in the habit of wearing, yes, a clay mask. Many of the other incarnations have displayed some version of shapeshifting powers, often with a creepy added twist like the ability to dissolve victims. Clayface is nigh-invariably one of Batman's most tragic villains, and the fact that so many have worn the monstrous mantle only adds to the tragedy.