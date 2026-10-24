5 Best Workplace Sitcoms Of All Time, Ranked

Is there any better setting for a sitcom than a shared workplace? If you think about it, it's really ideal. Not only does a workplace sitcom not require a ton of convoluted backstory about how everyone met and became friends, but it's a perfect setting for conflict. (Honestly, how many times has someone in your shared office driven you absolutely insane?) Whether someone is monopolizing the microwave or your deskmate has horrible B.O., there are so many great plotlines that can be pulled from workplace issues ... and it also is the perfect environment to keep introducing new characters and writing others off as the narrative progresses.

You get the point! A lot of great sitcoms in TV history have been set in workplaces because they're ideal narrative breeding grounds and present nearly endless possibilities for the writers. So which ones are the best ever? Obviously, sitcoms like "Cheers," "Friends," and "How I Met Your Mother" are ineligible for this list because they're shows about buddies who hang out at either bars or coffee shops, and great picks like "Scrubs" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" just barely missed the cut. "The Good Place" is a perfect and wholly innovative sitcom, but there's no "workplace," really. (Unfortunately, we could only choose five picks, and had to kill a few darlings as a tragic result.) From a series set in a big-box chain store with some of the weirdest running gags around to a series that ended up spawning a whole holiday to the defining workplace sitcom of the 2000s, here are the five best workplace sitcoms of all time, ranked.