Fall 2: Deadpoint Ending Explained - How The Sequel Sets Up A Third Movie

Contains spoilers for "Fall 2: Deadpoint"

In 2022, "Fall" made a pretty big name for itself in film. The premise was delightfully absurd, as two best friends climb a really tall tower and get stuck at the top with no way down. It's silly, but it became a meme. Looper's review of "Fall" praised the anxiety-inducing set pieces, and with a paltry budget of $3 million, "Fall" went on to make over $21 million at the global box office. That's more than enough to make it a success story, giving Lionsgate an excuse to milk the budding franchise for all it's worth.

Following the first film's success, two sequels were greenlit, and we now have the second installment — "Fall 2: Deadpoint." While this kind of idea would better lend itself to an anthology-type franchise, just following different people getting stuck in different places, "Fall 2" keeps the story from the first film going. Jax (Harriet Slater) is picking up the pieces after the death of her sister, Shiloh (Virginia Gardner), who died falling from the tower in the first film.

You'd think eventually people would learn to stop climbing tall places. There's literally nothing up there while much cooler things exist on the ground, but apparently, we're going to get at least one more "Fall" that'll follow basically the same plot. So here's what happens at the ending of "Fall 2: Deadpoint" and what it sets up for the third installment.