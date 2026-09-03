Fall 2: Deadpoint Ending Explained - How The Sequel Sets Up A Third Movie
Contains spoilers for "Fall 2: Deadpoint"
In 2022, "Fall" made a pretty big name for itself in film. The premise was delightfully absurd, as two best friends climb a really tall tower and get stuck at the top with no way down. It's silly, but it became a meme. Looper's review of "Fall" praised the anxiety-inducing set pieces, and with a paltry budget of $3 million, "Fall" went on to make over $21 million at the global box office. That's more than enough to make it a success story, giving Lionsgate an excuse to milk the budding franchise for all it's worth.
Following the first film's success, two sequels were greenlit, and we now have the second installment — "Fall 2: Deadpoint." While this kind of idea would better lend itself to an anthology-type franchise, just following different people getting stuck in different places, "Fall 2" keeps the story from the first film going. Jax (Harriet Slater) is picking up the pieces after the death of her sister, Shiloh (Virginia Gardner), who died falling from the tower in the first film.
You'd think eventually people would learn to stop climbing tall places. There's literally nothing up there while much cooler things exist on the ground, but apparently, we're going to get at least one more "Fall" that'll follow basically the same plot. So here's what happens at the ending of "Fall 2: Deadpoint" and what it sets up for the third installment.
What you need to remember about the plot of Fall 2: Deadpoint
2022's "Fall" ended with Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) getting rescued from the tower. In the new film, she's become a social media sensation, like her deceased best friend Shiloh was. Shiloh's sister, Jax, meanwhile, gives away Shiloh's truck to one of her sister's friends from college, Luce (Arsema Thomas). Jax and Luce stumble on a notebook Shiloh kept of all these adventures she wanted to go on, including completing a plank walk 3,000 feet in the air on Mount Kwan in Thailand.
Unlike her sister, Jax has never been the adventurous type. Through flashbacks, we see a moment from years earlier where Jax and Shiloh went skydiving. Shiloh pretended to pass out mid-air. Jax is understandably upset at Jax, who just wanted Shiloh to stand up for herself and not let others walk all over her, but Jax simply tells Shiloh to "Drop dead." Nonetheless, Jax agrees to go on the trip with Luce to honor her sister.
The two arrive in Thailand and, with the help of a guide (Tom Brittney), they climb a rusty ladder up Mount Kwan to the plankwalk. The walkway is centuries old, and pieces are falling apart. Partway through, it begins raining, causing a rockslide that takes out part of the planks and separates Jax and Luce from their guide. The two women head back the way they came, but another rockslide takes out the path in the opposite direction, leaving the two stranded on a very small portion of planks.
Their backpack hangs from one of the support beams coming out of the mountain with a walkie-talkie in the side pocket. The guide communicates via his walkie-talkie, confirming he's still alive. But there's no way for them to safely reach the backpack.
What happened at the end of Fall 2: Deadpoint
Jax discovers that Luce isn't actually one of her sister's old friends. She's one of Shiloh's online fans, who pretended to be someone else because Jax wouldn't give the Jeep to a stranger. Luce tries to walk over the support beams to reach the backpack but winds up getting injured, so Jax pulls her back using rope.
"Luce" reveals that she's dying of cancer but isn't ready to die yet after getting stranded on the mountain. Jax traverses the support beams and successfully reaches the backpack, contacting the guide to come rescue them. He does so, and they reach the peak where a helicopter will pick them up. But right before they get there, Luce accidentally looks inside her oxygen canister and discovers a bag filled with fentanyl. The guide is a drug runner who uses tourists as cover so that he can get his supply to his team, who are actually the ones operating the helicopter.
After Luce throws the fentanyl down the mountain, the guide pushes her off to her death. The guide fights Jax for the fentanyl in her canister, resulting in Jax crawling onto a rickety bridge. The guide tries to grab her canister, but she clips herself into a safety line as the bridge collapses, causing the guide to fall. Jax reaches the helicopter with the fentanyl as her ticket to safety.
Back at the bar, Jax finds another page in Shiloh's book labeled "Hell's Chasm." Elsewhere, Becky from the first film receives a celebration of life invitation for Shiloh in the mail. On the back is a picture we assume is Hell's Chasm.
What the end of Fall 2: Deadpoint means
Much like the first "Fall," the message here is all about facing your fears — albeit in a way that probably instills even more fear. Jax is a timid person. She doesn't really care about the adventurous lifestyle her sister led that she used to build an online following. And Jax harbors some resentment toward her sister for the skydiving prank she pulled, which Shiloh insists she did so that Jax would stand up to herself.
But ... none of that makes sense. Why would Jax learn to stand up for herself just because Shiloh scared her in the middle of a very intense scenario? Jax technically did learn to stand up for herself to Shiloh, who was probably the biggest bully she had in her life. In fact, Shiloh's the whole reason why any of this even occurs. Becky had given up climbing after her husband's death in the first film, but Shiloh convinces her to climb the tower to spread his ashes. And Shiloh's death is what motivates Jax to climb Mount Kwan in "Fall 2" to face her fears head-on.
But why would Jax want to perform this specific type of stunt when it was something precisely like this that killed Shiloh? It's not a matter of facing your fears as much as learning not to do stupid stunts. Considering that "Fall" had one of the worst movie moments of 2022 with its bizarre third-act twist, it's not surprising that "Fall 2" is equally baffling at times.
What the end of Fall 2: Deadpoint could mean for Fall 3
"Fall 2: Deadpoint" was directed by the Spierig Brothers, but Scott Mann, the director behind the first "Fall," will return to helm "Fall 3." There's currently not much information about the status of "Fall 3," like whether there's a plan to film in the near future. But "Fall 2" clearly sets up a story for "Fall 3."
While Jax and fake-Luce are stuck on the plank walk, Jax offers a brief line about how Shiloh always wanted to hang out with Becky over her. The film doesn't dwell on this moment, but it appears there might be some resentment Jax feels toward Becky. After all, if Shiloh had never met Becky, she wouldn't have convinced her to go on the tower to honor her deceased husband, and Shiloh wouldn't have died during the excursion.
Becky receives a celebration of life invitation, but there's a good chance this won't be a whole family affair. It's possible Becky will arrive at the location, likely Hell's Chasm, to only find Jax there. If we had to guess the plot for "Fall 3," it would involve Jax and Becky climbing Hell's Chasm to honor Shiloh. Inevitably, the two of them will get trapped in a high place and will try to work their way down somehow.
If the "Fall" movies could be considered a March Madness bracket, it's seeing the two victors of the last two films duke it out in the last one. And given the patterns of the first two movies, one of them will probably fall to their death. But which one? We'll have to wait and see how "Fall 3" progresses, but in the meantime, you should check out movies like "Fall" that are similarly terrifying.