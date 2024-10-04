7 Movies Like Fall That Are Genuinely Terrifying

In 2022, director Scott Mann took audiences to such a high point they almost didn't want to come down. The movie was called "Fall," and it is a brilliantly isolated thriller that sees two best friends stuck at the top of a broadcasting tower when the ladder they used to climb up is no longer there to get them back to solid ground.

It's this kind of premise, basic as it is, that has often left audiences hooked until the very last frame. To see one or two people enter panic mode and then go to great lengths to make sure they walk away from their massive mishap is something that will always keep us on the edge of our seats until we fall off it. Or, we could see them make one bad misstep that can cost them dearly.

With that in mind, here's an eclectic list of alternatives to get stuck into after you've landed from "Fall." Movies that will have you braving elements, unhinged enemies, and even forces that frankly aren't of this world at all. Don't get lost. Or do? The choice really is up to you.