New Harry Potter HBO Series Trailer Brings The Wizarding World Back To Life

Another huge trailer for the Harry Potter TV series has finally arrived, giving fans an exciting new look at the massive HBO series.

There's every reason to believe that "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" — which is reclaiming its original name after the first movie in the film franchise Americanized its title stateside to "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" — will be one of the biggest releases of 2026 by a long shot. Despite understandable skepticism about this particular project, from series author Joanne "J.K." Rowling's controversial involvement to the rushed timing barely a decade and a half after the original movies wrapped up, Harry Potter fans are likely excited for "new" material set in the wizarding world.

Still, it should be noted that the story itself isn't new; it'll simply be expanded. The plan for the Harry Potter TV show is that each season will cover one of Rowling's seven novels, giving the sprawling narratives a little more room to complete all of their arcs. (You might recall that the final Potter movie that released across 2010 and 2011, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," was split into two parts — partly to balance the humongous story and partly, to be honest, to make even more cash at the box office.)

So what else do you need to know about the upcoming Harry Potter TV show? From the basics of the first book to the brand-new incoming cast, here are some of the biggest details.