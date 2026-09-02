New Harry Potter HBO Series Trailer Brings The Wizarding World Back To Life
Another huge trailer for the Harry Potter TV series has finally arrived, giving fans an exciting new look at the massive HBO series.
There's every reason to believe that "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" — which is reclaiming its original name after the first movie in the film franchise Americanized its title stateside to "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" — will be one of the biggest releases of 2026 by a long shot. Despite understandable skepticism about this particular project, from series author Joanne "J.K." Rowling's controversial involvement to the rushed timing barely a decade and a half after the original movies wrapped up, Harry Potter fans are likely excited for "new" material set in the wizarding world.
Still, it should be noted that the story itself isn't new; it'll simply be expanded. The plan for the Harry Potter TV show is that each season will cover one of Rowling's seven novels, giving the sprawling narratives a little more room to complete all of their arcs. (You might recall that the final Potter movie that released across 2010 and 2011, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," was split into two parts — partly to balance the humongous story and partly, to be honest, to make even more cash at the box office.)
So what else do you need to know about the upcoming Harry Potter TV show? From the basics of the first book to the brand-new incoming cast, here are some of the biggest details.
The Harry Potter TV show features an all-new cast telling a familiar story
If you're at all familiar with the first book and movie in the Harry Potter franchise, you probably know the basic deal with "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone." Raised by his non-magical (or Muggle) aunt and uncle — who show him nothing but cruelty — young Harry is shocked when, one day, he wakes up to letters welcoming him to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. After the school's groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid comes to fetch Harry from the Muggle world on the orders of the school's beloved headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Harry leaves his mundane life with his aunt, uncle, and cousin behind and heads to the magical academy to learn how to wield a wand, make potions, and turn teacups into mice.
So who's playing all of these characters we know and love? Dominic McLaughlin, a newcomer, steps into the titular role of Harry, taking over from Daniel Radcliffe; he's flanked by Arabella Stanton and Alistair Stout as his best friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley (played respectively by Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in the film franchise). Nick Frost and John Lithgow will take over as Hagrid and Dumbledore — those character's original performers, John Coltrane, Richard Harris, and Michael Gambon, the latter two of whom split the role after Harris died in 2002, have all passed away — and the cast is rounded out by luminaries like Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, and Peter Serafinowicz as Hogwarts' resident poltergeist Peeves, just to name a few.
"Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" premieres on HBO on Christmas Day 2026, and we'll undoubtedly get more looks at the show before then.