5 Harry Potter Hogwarts Rules That Make No Sense

It's not out of bounds to read the "Harry Potter" books and assume that Harry (played by Daniel Radcliffe in the films) and his friends' experience at a private boarding school in Scotland isn't familiar to the experience of any private boarding school student, minus the magic. But the rules at Hogwarts often feel either too strict or dangerously vague.

For one thing, they should print out announcements and rules, as many children have a hard time retaining information delivered solely through verbal expression. For another, girls are not allowed to wear trousers as a part of their uniform, which is simply cruel and out of date from administrators of a remote, northern boarding school. Without electric heating. There are many questionable things in the "Harry Potter" canon that we ignore, but the rules of Hogwarts feel especially egregious.

The no-trousers rule for girls is just the tip of a deep iceberg. Heck, we won't even be going in-depth to explain why closing off an entire level of a castle is asinine when the stairs move on their own. The third-floor rule only existed in the first film and book of the series ("Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone") to keep kids away from Fluffy the (enormous) three-headed dog. We also won't go into any of Dolores Umbridge's (Imelda Staunton) hateful proclamations from film and book five ("Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix"). Hopefully the evil of Dolores Umbridge will always be self-explanatory.

The rules we discuss below were true for Harry's entire time at Hogwarts, unlike the even weirder regulations from the series' more eventful or particular years, although those wild moments probably instigated even more strange directives for a lot of children.