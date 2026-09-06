5 Spy TV Shows Way Better Than Lioness

This article contains discussions of mental health.

If you've never watched "Lioness," Taylor Sheridan's espionage thriller that debuted in 2023 on Paramount+, you don't know what you're missing. A female-led series that features not one, not two, but three Oscar winners in its main cast — Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman, specifically — "Lioness" centers around an all-female CIA team named after the apex predators that focus on counter-terrorism measures on behalf of the United States. (If you've ever watched a nature documentary, you know that in lion prides, it's the female lions that are the shrewd hunters and fighters.)

Saldaña leads this metaphorical pride as Joe McNamara, who runs the Lioness unit in her capacity as a senior CIA case officer. As Joe — who was previously responsible, as a Lioness, for the death of real-life figure Abu Musab al-Zarqawi in this fictional world — deals with a variety of increasingly dangerous cases, she's flanked by allies like her husband Dr. Neal McNamara (Dave Annable), their daughter Kate (Hannah Love Lanier), Joe's boss and CIA Clandestine Services supervisor Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman), U.S. Secretary of State Edwin Mullins (Freeman), and close confidantes and colleagues like operative Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira) and Captain Josephina Carrillo (Genesis Rodriguez).

"Lioness" is compulsively bingeable and pretty fun, but if we're being honest? There are a lot of spy thrillers that definitely inspired "Lioness" that are just better. If you like "Lioness" but want to level up, try one of these spy thrillers.