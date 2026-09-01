5 South Park Episodes That Are Unwatchable Today

For decades, "South Park" has made a name for itself by ruffling pretty much everyone's feathers at some point. You may giggle at one episode believing its making fun of a celebrity or politician you hate, but then it'll turn around the next week and target someone you actually care about. It should come as no surprise that many celebrities have hated their portrayals on "South Park," yet such controversies only seem to fuel the show's fire.

There have been numerous controversial "South Park" episodes, but even if you have a dark sense of humor, you have to admit that certain episodes just haven't aged well. Some have even become downright unwatchable — and no, we're not even talking about the "South Park" episodes that have been banned. Those are literally unwatchable, but we're talking about the ones that are available to watch on Paramount+ that just leave a bad taste in your mouth, like you just ate chili containing the corpses of your parents.

We want "South Park" to take things too far, but these were a step further than most. Whether it's due to a celebrity facing real-world scandals after the fact or touching a sensitive topic in an extremely poor manner, these are the most unwatchable "South Park" episodes of all time.