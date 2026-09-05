All 6 Ice Age Movies, Ranked From Worst To Best

It's sometimes overwhelming to think of how many Ice Age movies are out there. Over the course of more than two decades, there've been six entries in this saga and all but a solitary Disney + spin-off have gone to theaters. Blue Sky Studios, the animation house behind these films, closed its doors in 2021, and yet the Ice Age franchise goes on. A new installment is even right around the corner, with Disney/20th Century Studios planning to launch "Ice Age: Boiling Point" in February 2027. While the ancient animals they are based on had a finite existence, the Ice Age movies cannot and will not stop.

Given their longevity, not to mention being one of the highest grossing animated franchises in history, it's well worth asking what's going on with these movies artistically. What is the value that lies within these animated family comedies that have clearly struck a chord with the public? Ranking all six Ice Age movies from worst to best certainly reflects how this saga, especially in its later entries, has been coasting creatively. Still, the higher peaks of this franchise illuminates why audiences have latched onto Manny the Mammoth (Ray Romano) and friends.

Those successful laughs and bursts of poignancy make it clear how "Ice Age" has endured despite its many, sometimes insufferable, woes. Perhaps that's inevitable when you're a saga with this many installments.