5 Classic Romance Movies That Are Unwatchable Today

This article contains discussions of sexual assault.

Movies about love and romance are perenially popular, to state the incredibly obvious. Ever since the dawn of cinema — even during the age of silent films, point in fact — we've flocked to see movies about two beautiful people kissing and, perhaps, falling in love. The idea of finding your soulmate in a neat and tidy fashion like this and encountering only a few obstacles before the credits roll is, understandably, seductive. Thanks to genuinely amazing romantic comedies like "When Harry Met Sally..." and modern classics and romantic dramas like Celine Song's debut film "Past Lives," we're fortunate enough to watch phenomenal directors like Rob Reiner, Song, and so many others explore the intracicies of love.

Then there are ... these five movies.

Let us get ahead of something. None of these movies are "bad," and if you find your favorite on this list, please take its inclusion with a grain (or block) of salt. These movies are, however, fables about love that provide decidedly mixed messaging about how you should interact with a potential or established partner, how much you should tell them the truth (and for the record, you should not lie in your relationships!), or how you should woo someone you like. Let's get into specifically why these romance movies just don't stand the test of time, and why, years after their respective releases, they're basically unwatchable today.