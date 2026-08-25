The Only Guardians Of The Universe Explainer You Need Before Lanterns

To understand the Green Lantern Corps, you have to go back to the formation of the Guardians of the Universe. They've been referenced a few times on "Lanterns" already, and will no doubt factor even more heavily should the show get more seasons. But if you're wondering how they gained their status and why Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) acts so prickly toward them, check out Looper's explainer video above.

While the Guardians of the Universe are normally on top of giant chairs on Oa, they originally hailed from Maltus. One Maltusian named Krona created a device to watch the creation of the universe, but it exploded. In the aftermath, Maltusians were divided into three groups, one of which became the Guardians of the Universe. Once relocating to Oa, they established order within a chaotic universe, which they initially tried to achieve with the creation of manhunters.

A manhunter appears to be the big bad on "Lanterns" and for good reason. The Guardians created these synthetic beings to monitor the universe; however, Krona corrupted them to make them overly strict. To them, any sentient being with emotions was a threat, so they wiped out all of Sector 666. One survivor became Atrocitus, the first Red Lantern, and a Green Lantern villain possibly hiding in plain sight on "Lanterns." The Guardians managed to wipe out most of the manhunters, but a few remained in the comics to cause the Green Lantern Corps.some trouble.