The Only Guardians Of The Universe Explainer You Need Before Lanterns
To understand the Green Lantern Corps, you have to go back to the formation of the Guardians of the Universe. They've been referenced a few times on "Lanterns" already, and will no doubt factor even more heavily should the show get more seasons. But if you're wondering how they gained their status and why Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) acts so prickly toward them, check out Looper's explainer video above.
While the Guardians of the Universe are normally on top of giant chairs on Oa, they originally hailed from Maltus. One Maltusian named Krona created a device to watch the creation of the universe, but it exploded. In the aftermath, Maltusians were divided into three groups, one of which became the Guardians of the Universe. Once relocating to Oa, they established order within a chaotic universe, which they initially tried to achieve with the creation of manhunters.
A manhunter appears to be the big bad on "Lanterns" and for good reason. The Guardians created these synthetic beings to monitor the universe; however, Krona corrupted them to make them overly strict. To them, any sentient being with emotions was a threat, so they wiped out all of Sector 666. One survivor became Atrocitus, the first Red Lantern, and a Green Lantern villain possibly hiding in plain sight on "Lanterns." The Guardians managed to wipe out most of the manhunters, but a few remained in the comics to cause the Green Lantern Corps.some trouble.
How will the Guardians of the Universe factor into Lanterns?
Along with being instrumental in the history of the Green Lantern Corps, the Guardians of the Universe are responsible for a lot of DC Comics lore. They helped guide the spaceship carrying baby Kal-El to Earth. They divided martians on Mars into green and white sects, instilling in them a fear of fire. Given how powerful they are, they often emerge in important DC storylines.
The Anti-Monitor attacks the Guardians in the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" arc where they lose a third of their members. They leave the universe but return in time for the "Emerald Twilight" storyline where Hal Jordan becomes infected with the cosmic parasite of fear, Parallax. After becoming a villain, Hal kills a bunch of Guardians, too, but they get revived in "Green Lantern: Rebirth."
While they've only been referenced so far, "Lanterns" co-creator Chris Mundy confirmed that Laura Linney's character, who's been shown in some promotional material, is indeed a Guardian of the Universe. That may seem odd considering she doesn't look like a short blue person, which is the form most Guardians of the Universe take.
This could be a disguise, which has happened before. The Guardian Appa Ali Apsa took on a human form to accompany Hal Jordan and Oliver Queen on a cross-country journey in the "Hard Traveling Heroes" comic series. But to be ready for any revelation "Lanterns" throws at you, watch Looper's full Guardians of the Universe video above.