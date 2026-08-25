5 Military TV Shows Way Better Than SEAL Team

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Benjamin Cavell's CBS and Paramount+ military action drama "SEAL Team" had a very respectable seven-season run (2017-2024), a charming lead in David Boreanaz, a good supporting cast, and plenty of interesting plot developments. As such, it was a perfectly serviceable Navy SEAL-themed take on the action procedural formula of the "NCIS" variety. But is it the best military show out there?

The answer to that question is, honestly, a fairly solid no. Military shows have been a thing for quite a few decades now, and several series have been able to deliver far more than "SEAL Team" can bring to the table, despite — or perhaps because of — their often dramatically different take on the subject matter. To get you started in the world of quality military shows, Looper has put together a list of five shows with Metacritic Metascore ratings that prove they're all way better than "SEAL Team."