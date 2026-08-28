5 Best Paul Newman Western Movies, Ranked

Whether you're a longtime fan of his work or only know him as the guy from bottles of salad dressing, you definitely are aware of Paul Newman, one of the most beloved and respected actors in the history of cinema writ large. A man of many talents who was known as an actor, entrepreneur, filmmaker and director, philanthropist, and even racecar driver, Newman won an Oscar (with way more nominations under his belt to boot), a whopping seven Golden Globes, a Emmy, and a BAFTA (alongside nominations for Grammys and Tonys), making him one of the most awarded and lauded actors not just of his generation, but of any generation. Beyond that, Newman was just ... cool. With his rakish good looks, winning grin, piercing blue eyes, and undeniable swagger, Newman is the kind of actor when you think of a classic Hollywood movie star, and thanks to his varied work throughout his career, he was able to embody all sorts of iconic roles and characters.

So what about Newman's classic Westerns? Throughout his career, Newman made a handful of Westerns, not counting the time he turned down "Dirty Harry" — which makes sense, since the genre was probably at its peak during a large part of Newman's career. It's ultimately a little strange that Newman only appeared in eight Western movies, but some of them are among the most famous films of his entire oeuvre. You might know Newman from "The Hustler," "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," "The Color of Money" (which won him his sole competitive acting Oscar), or "Cool Hand Luke," but if you're not well-acquainted with Newman's Western works, here are his five best, ranked.