Incredibles 3, Coco 2 Plot Details Revealed At Disney's D23 Expo

While a barrage of Marvel Cinematic Universe and "Star Wars" announcements at D23 received a lot of buzz, Pixar Animation Studios was also around to show off its major titles for the rest of the 2020s. Among those projects were sequels to two of the biggest Pixar movies of all time. One of these sequels was "Incredibles 3," a Peter Sohn directorial effort (taking the filmmaking reins from Brad Bird) that promises to focus heavily on the youngest members of the Incredibles clan. Dash, Violet, and Jack-Jack Parr will be the central focus of this installment, as will an organization called Superhero League (SHL).

While in "Incredibles 2," Bob Parr/Mr. Incredible had to deal with the realities of being a stay-at-home parent instead of a superhero, "Incredibles 3" will apparently focus on him grappling with the reality that a new, younger crop of superheroes is coming up. Then there's the film's new villain, some mysterious foe that promises to be so formidable that even the titular powerful family of "Incredibles 3" won't be able to stop them. Luckily, some familiar faces from past "Incredibles" adventures will return for this endeavor, as Frozone and Edna Mode were confirmed to be in the case of "Incredibles 3."

With roughly two years to go until it hits theaters, there's plenty still under wraps on "Incredibles 3." However, the general shape and trajectory of this follow-up is clearer than ever. Best of all for Pixar fans, that wasn't the only Pixar sequel revealed at D23.