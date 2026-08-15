Incredibles 3, Coco 2 Plot Details Revealed At Disney's D23 Expo
While a barrage of Marvel Cinematic Universe and "Star Wars" announcements at D23 received a lot of buzz, Pixar Animation Studios was also around to show off its major titles for the rest of the 2020s. Among those projects were sequels to two of the biggest Pixar movies of all time. One of these sequels was "Incredibles 3," a Peter Sohn directorial effort (taking the filmmaking reins from Brad Bird) that promises to focus heavily on the youngest members of the Incredibles clan. Dash, Violet, and Jack-Jack Parr will be the central focus of this installment, as will an organization called Superhero League (SHL).
While in "Incredibles 2," Bob Parr/Mr. Incredible had to deal with the realities of being a stay-at-home parent instead of a superhero, "Incredibles 3" will apparently focus on him grappling with the reality that a new, younger crop of superheroes is coming up. Then there's the film's new villain, some mysterious foe that promises to be so formidable that even the titular powerful family of "Incredibles 3" won't be able to stop them. Luckily, some familiar faces from past "Incredibles" adventures will return for this endeavor, as Frozone and Edna Mode were confirmed to be in the case of "Incredibles 3."
With roughly two years to go until it hits theaters, there's plenty still under wraps on "Incredibles 3." However, the general shape and trajectory of this follow-up is clearer than ever. Best of all for Pixar fans, that wasn't the only Pixar sequel revealed at D23.
Coco 2 will take audiences back to the Land of the Dead
Come 2029, Pixar Animation Studios will return audiences to the Land of the Dead with "Coco 2." Director Lee Unkrich and co-director Adrian Molina took to the D23 stage to reveal that this forthcoming follow-up will feature a time skip, following an older version of the "Coco" protagonist Miguel (who's also got a flashy new haircut). Benjamin Bratt's Ernesto de la Cruz, meanwhile, last seen down for the count in the original "Coco," will return as an adversary in "Coco 2." It appears another clash between the afterlife and the living world is in the cards, though further details on what "Coco 2" will explore are still hidden away.
That includes what kind of songwriting team will be working on this project. It's still unclear if the team behind the iconic tunes from the original "Coco" will be coming back, but given that the D23 tease of "Coco 2" showed an older Miguel once more with his trusty guitar on his back, it's a sure thing that this title will feature music heavily. Given that the original "Coco" so movingly chronicled the inevitable passing of loved ones, the prospect of leaning into Miguel growing older could yield some unforgettable moments in this sequel.
Audiences will have to wait a while to see if all this "Coco 2" potential gets realized. However, like a catchy melody, anticipation for "Coco 2" is bound to endure.