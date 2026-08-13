5 Best Kevin Costner Western Movies, Ranked

Lawrence Kasdan's 1994 Western epic "Wyatt Earp" has a meager 33% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and while the viewers' Popcornmeter rating is more merciful, its 61% score doesn't exactly scream greatness either. Arguably, the movie arrived too late after the 1993 Earp brothers flick "Tombstone" — the one where Val Kilmer delivers a Doc Holliday for the ages. Ironically enough, things could have been different: As Looper's sister site /Film has noted, Costner was originally involved with "Tombstone" and nearly killed the movie before production could even begin. In fact, Entertainment Weekly has reported that "Tombstone" scribe Kevin Jarre considers "Wyatt Earp" a spite project, made to defeat "Tombstone."

Despite its lack of critical love, "Wyatt Earp" is actually the more decorated movie of the two — after a fashion, anyway. The good news is that it got an Academy Award nod for Owen Roizman's cinematography. The bad news is that the bulk of its award nominations were for Razzies. These awards of ill intent gave no fewer than seven nominations to the movie, with Costner ultimately "winning" one for worst actor and the film also taking home worst remake or sequel.

Look, they can't all be winners, but "Wyatt Earp" isn't quite as bad as all those Razzie nominations would have you believe. It's a serviceable if lengthy Western epic with an absurdly stacked cast that includes the likes of Costner, Gene Hackman, Mark Harmon, Elizabeth Rossellini, Michael Madsen, Tom Sizemore, and many others. This alone makes the film an interesting potential addition to your watch list.